Bridge restrictions expected to continue after 100,000 deaths in Mexico

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Mexico has now passed 100,000 confirmed deaths due to COVID-19.

It’s the fourth nation in the world to mark the tragic milestone.

Over the past few weeks, cases and deaths have risen across the country, and hospitals are full.

Because of the increasing numbers of COVID infections in Mexico, border travel restrictions are expected to continue into December.

According to officials in Washington, U.S. land borders with Canada and Mexico are expected to remain closed to non-essential travel until December 21st at the earliest, with the current restrictions expiring on Saturday.

However, health officials say Mexico is grappling with a distinct second wave of cases in many parts of the country.

Recent single day case counts have been some of the highest ever and deaths are again on the rise.

The announcement comes less than a week after the country said it had topped one million registered coronavirus cases, though officials agree the number is probably much higher.

A lack of testing, insufficient hospitals in many areas and the fear of the ones that do exist has created a fertile breeding ground for ignorance, suspicion, and fear.

The government has opted to test cases with severe symptoms, performing around 2.5 million tests in a country of 130 million, and in some vulnerable neighborhoods, rely on the work of health outreach workers.

Public health outreach workers say some don’t believe the virus exists and many others are terrified of government hospitals.

Regardless, the government continues to test at one of the lowest rates in the world, calling more testing “unnecessary.”

But from the limited data available and from the testimony of those it affects most, this pandemic seems to be as deadly as it’s ever been.

Now, the bridge restrictions were first put in place in March to control the spread of COVID-19 and have been extended on a monthly basis ever since.

