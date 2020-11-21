Childcare enrollment fest

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Many children are staying home because of the pandemic, whether it may be for virtual learning, or the lack of extra-circular activates.

Being a parent during the pandemic comes with just as many challenges as being a kid, and especially for those parents who are also working from home, too.

Celeste is a multitasker, not only does she handle motherhood but she handles her job at home.

Just like any mother, it’s hard for her to trust who she leaves her baby with because of health concerns.

”It’s really hard to trust someone who says they don’t go out,” said Celeste Ibarra. “Who quarantine because we don’t know who has it and who doesn’t.”

But now there are more interruptions at home than she expected.

“I feel bad for my customers because they have to hear the baby cry, and obviously baby crying isn’t something nice. Sometimes they don’t understand and they ask. “why is there noise? Why is there a baby? Why are you working from home?” How unprofessional is that?”

In situations like Celeste’s, she is one of thousands of parents where both her and she and her spouse have to work.

So who takes care of the kids when the parents are busy?

Well, Workforce Solutions is hosting a drive-thru event Saturday where more than 50 child care workers will be present.

Rogelio Trevino, the executive director says he understands how daycare may be necessary in cases like Celeste’s, especially where it’s hard to decide what route to take when it comes to looking out for those you love.

”It is definitely a decision and a struggle and it has to be done on a personal basis,” said Rogelio Trevino from Workforce Solutions.

He says that a lot of the childcare workers present were trained to be “sanitation technicians” and the hopes are to help many of those parents out there who have a lot on their plate during these times.

The event will take place on Saturday at the Workforce facility located on Jacaman from 12 to 4 in the afternoon and it’s free and open to the public.

