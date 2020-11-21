Advertisement

TAMIU provides free COVID testing for students, staff, and faculty

If you missed Friday’s testing, TAMIU will be providing it again on Monday, November 23rd.
Texas A&M International University
Texas A&M International University
Published: Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been a very hard year for thousands of families in our community.

But for those who come to the gateway city to study, TAMIU is helping them make sure they go home safe for the holidays.

If you’re going to travel and you’re a TAMIU student, faculty or staff member, COVID testing is available for you.

On Friday, many took advantage of it by standing in line and patiently waiting to get tested.

“Especially how families sometimes are getting together, I think that testing is important,” said Jesse Aguirre, a student. “This is important to make sure not to spread the virus. Not only to our family members but our friends, as well. That’s why I think it’s important to do the testing.”

“We’ve opened this up to the whole TAMIU community,” said Doctor Pablo Arenas. “We’ve encouraged everyone to get tested for the holiday and to be negative.”

Test results will be available by Wednesday, November 25th, right before Thanksgiving.

