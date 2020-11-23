Advertisement

City and county close bars and nightclubs

As per Governor Abbott’s executive order all bars and clubs that are not operating as restaurants must remain closed for the time being
Webb County bars scheduled to close
Webb County bars scheduled to close
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It was closing time for local bars and clubs this past weekend after the Laredo-Webb County area exceeded a 15 percent hospitalization rate for seven days.

As per Governor Abbott’s executive order all bars and clubs that are not operating as restaurants must remain closed for the time being.

Also, businesses must remain at a lower rate capacity of occupancy to 50 percent.

This will stay in effect until the hospitalization rate goes below 15 percent.

