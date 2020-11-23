Hospital capacity erodes as city sees increase in cases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Health Authority says that our hospitals have reached a crisis level due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Until beds free up, the patients will be transferred out of Laredo.

In a statement, Dr. Victor Trevino says “As the hospitals and all-COVID nursing home have reached their capacity, with currently no COVID ICU beds available in the city, out of town transferring protocols have been initiated.”

Trevino adds, “The city and medical community are pleading with the public to please follow the guidelines and avoid any gatherings at home or in public, as they are creating a state of crisis in our hospitals. Even though some state medical staff have already arrived, the disease burden is overwhelming to our medical personnel.”

Dr. Trevino says he spent a good part of this weekend working on finding available beds for coronavirus patients at Doctors Hospital and Laredo Medical Center.

