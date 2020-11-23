Advertisement

Hospital capacity erodes as city sees increase in cases

Dr. Victor Trevino says, until beds free up, the patients will be transferred out of Laredo
Hospitalization rate increases
Hospitalization rate increases(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Laredo Health Authority says that our hospitals have reached a crisis level due to the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

Until beds free up, the patients will be transferred out of Laredo.

In a statement, Dr. Victor Trevino says “As the hospitals and all-COVID nursing home have reached their capacity, with currently no COVID ICU beds available in the city, out of town transferring protocols have been initiated.”

Trevino adds, “The city and medical community are pleading with the public to please follow the guidelines and avoid any gatherings at home or in public, as they are creating a state of crisis in our hospitals. Even though some state medical staff have already arrived, the disease burden is overwhelming to our medical personnel.”

Dr. Trevino says he spent a good part of this weekend working on finding available beds for coronavirus patients at Doctors Hospital and Laredo Medical Center.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Four arrested in two separate drug busts
Two LPD drug busts results in four arrests
Coronavirus deaths
City confirms 18,821 cases of COVID-19
Webb County bars scheduled to close
Webb County bars scheduled to close
Agents find individuals concealed inside appliances
Agents find over a dozen individuals hidden inside furniture
Ramona Morales Bustos
Nanny arrested for allegedly giving kids melatonin

Latest News

File photo: UISD students
UISD and LISD off for Thanksgiving break
Warm Thanksgiving week
Warm and sunny Thanksgiving week
File photo: On the Rocks Tavern
Laredo Police to increase vigilance at bars and clubs
Childcare
Childcare enrollment fest