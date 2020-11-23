LISD cancels remaining football season

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local school district has cut its football season short out of an abundance of caution for its students and staff.

According to a statement from LISD, the district has been monitoring the community’s COVID-19 progression on a weekly basis and believes that canceling the games is in the best interest of its students, staff and families’ health and well-being.

The decision was made after a discussion, review of community trends and considerations by LISD administration, the athletic director’s office, and high school coaches.

Since the start of its sports and extracurricular programs, LISD has been monitoring these activities based upon local and state health authority protocol as well as detailed guidance provided by the district staff and LISD Board of Trustees.

The canceled games include Martin High School versus San Antonio Southwest Legacy High School on Friday, Nov. 27, and Martin High School versus San Antonio Southside High School on Friday, Dec. 4. Also affected is the Nixon High School game against United High School on Friday, Nov. 27.

