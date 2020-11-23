Police encourages online sellers and shoppers to use safe zones

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the most wonderful time of the year; however, criminals and scammers are lurking to take advantage of others.

With many people using online apps to sell and buy products, the Laredo Police Department is educating the community about the various safe zones set up around town.

There are three areas in the city where people can meet up with potential buyers and sellers to exchange items.

The locations are the Laredo Police headquarters, the Laredo Fire Department headquarters and the City Hall annex.

These areas have surveillance cameras set up around the perimeter to record the interactions.

Police are asking the public if they choose not to use these locations, they should exchange items in a location that is safe and with other people present.

According to investigator Joe Baeza, they have seen several robbery cases linked to young people who try to sell their items such as game consoles and are lured in by criminals posing as potential clients.

