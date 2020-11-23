UISD and LISD off for Thanksgiving break

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With turkey day just a few days away, both school districts will be off all week for Thanksgiving break.

All this week there will be no classes for either UISD or LISD.

Campuses and online learning will resume on Monday, Nov. 30. However, the LISD Tax Office will remain open Nov. 23, and Tuesday, Nov 24.

The grab and go meal service will also be suspended during the Thanksgiving break as well.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.