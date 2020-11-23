Vehicle chase ends near west Laredo park
The incident happened at around 2 p.m. at Maddison and Eagle Pass near Canizales Park.
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A vehicle pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies ends near a park on the city’s west side.
The incident happened at around 2 p.m. at Maddison and Eagle Pass near Canizales Park.
Video shows DPS and Border Patrol units following a grey vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed.
No word on what prompted the chase; however, multiple Border Patrol units were at the scene.
KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.
Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.