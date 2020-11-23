Advertisement

Vehicle chase ends near west Laredo park

The incident happened at around 2 p.m. at Maddison and Eagle Pass near Canizales Park.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A vehicle pursuit involving multiple law enforcement agencies ends near a park on the city’s west side.

Video shows DPS and Border Patrol units following a grey vehicle that was traveling at a high rate of speed.

No word on what prompted the chase; however, multiple Border Patrol units were at the scene.

KGNS News will keep you updated on this story as more details become available.

