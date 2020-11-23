Warm and sunny Thanksgiving week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It looks like we are going to start the giving week, warm and cloudy, but we are expecting some changes this weekend.

On Monday we’ll start out in the mid-60s and see a high of about 81 degrees.

Things will get a lot warmer on Tuesday which is when we’ll be expecting temperatures to near the 90 degrees, giving us a high of 88 degrees.

On Wednesday we are expecting a high of 83 which is only a little lower than that.

As for Thanksgiving expect a warm one with temperatures in the mid-80s. So you could possibly host an outdoor feast if that’s what you prefer.

Now on Friday, we’ll start to notice some changes take effect. We’ll see a high of 86 degrees, with a 20 percent chance of rain.

As we head into Saturday, we’ll dip down into the 60s and see a high of 69 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Things will warm up to a high of 72 on Sunday.

Overall, still no signs of any major changes, but we will get that nice breath of fresh air on Saturday.

