Advertisement

Woman who was shoved in front of NY subway train said she can’t remember attack

By WABC staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 11:28 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WABC) - Liliana Sagbaicela is still so dizzy, her head still spinning.

“I don’t remember much. I woke up later, almost 11 a.m., laying in the hospital. That’s it. I can’t remember. I was very confused,” she said.

The 40-year-old housekeeper was hit by a train. In an incident caught on surveillance video, she’s seen being shoved by someone onto the train tracks while she was standing on the platform Thursday at Union Square.

Somehow, she landed on the tracks, and the train made minimal contact with her as it rolled over her. She now has eight stitches in her head.

When she woke up in the hospital, she thought she fainted. She never saw her assailant and doesn’t remember being attacked.

Officers said the man who violently shoved her from behind timed his push so she would be hit by an oncoming train.

Police said the 24-year-old suspect is emotionally disturbed and homeless. He was charged with attempted murder, felony assault and reckless endangerment.

Sagbaicela said she’s terrified of the subway now, but she said she has to move forward and will eventually ride the train again.

Her 14-year-old daughter goes to high school in the city, takes the same train to the same stop. If and when in-person learning resumes, she said she’s not sure if she’ll take the train anymore.

“I still, when I watch the video, I still can’t believe my mom was the person,” she said.

Copyright 2020 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hospitalization rate increases
Hospital capacity erodes as city sees increase in cases
Coronavirus deaths
City confirms 18,821 cases of COVID-19
Four arrested in two separate drug busts
Two LPD drug busts results in four arrests
Webb County bars scheduled to close
Webb County bars scheduled to close
Agents find individuals concealed inside appliances
Agents find over a dozen individuals hidden inside furniture

Latest News

British Prime Boris Johnson confirmed to lawmakers Monday the government will lift the...
Shops, gyms to reopen in England under new COVID-19 plan
Zapata county battles COVID-19 surge
Zapata County battles surge of COVID-19 cases
“Although intended for fun and entertainment, many toys contain hidden hazards unnecessarily...
Toy safety group releases annual list of top 10 ‘worst’ toys
A woman waits to be attended at a Western Union office on its last day of business in Havana,...
Western Union money transfers between US and Cuba end
FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2020, file photo Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President...
Biden builds out national security picks with Blinken, Kerry