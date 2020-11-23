Zapata County battles surge of COVID-19 cases

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The community of Zapata continues to see a surge in coronavirus cases.

As of Sunday, they are reporting three more cases, one a woman in her 40′s, another a woman in her 20′s and the third a teenage boy.

Officials are still pending results of 378 tests.

Fortunately more than 350 people in Zapata have recovered from the virus.

A rural town with just 14,000 people and just an hour away from Laredo, Zapata County’s total population is less than the total number of COVID-19 cases over time in Webb County.

Yet, Zapata County is experiencing its own surge of new cases; in fact, officials announced 26 just on Friday.

The National Guard assisting Zapata County residents getting tested for COVID-19 during a time when cases are increasing in the small town.

Judge Joe Rathmell says the situation is concerning because contact tracing is difficult.

Rathmell says, “I spoke with DHS officials from the Valley, and using their tracking methods, they weren’t able to determine any single event that may have caused a spike, so it’s been a community transmission, you know families getting together and then going out in public.”

Sixteen new cases reported on November eighth, 33 on November 14 and 26 on November 20 and more in between.

Some are children, even under the age of one

With Thanksgiving just days away, Judge Rathmell warns Zapata residents to stay home, although he does expect some family members from bigger cities to still visit.

One college student returned to his hometown of Zapata for the holiday.

Alejandro Gonzalez says he wanted to get tested because his grandparents are older and since he travel’s to rodeos every weekend, he says he doesn’t want to get them sick.

Gonzalez’s grandparents are in their 80s and he encourages everyone to get tested like he did at the Zapata Community Center on Friday.

So I took his advice, an experience that lasted maybe five minutes.

First, you register using a QR code, then pick up a bag with a cotton swab and empty tube inside, swab your mouth and place it in the tube.

Throw your used cotton swab away, and place your test in the bin.

I’ll know my COVID results in about three to five business days.

The City of Zapata will continue to offer COVID-19 testing on Monday, Nov. 23 and next Monday, November 30th at the community center off Highway 83.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.