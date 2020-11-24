90s in November

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It may be November, but the heat isn’t done with us just yet!

On Tuesday, we’ll start out in the mid-60s and see a high of about 90 degrees.

Fortunately, it’s not going to be as hot as it would be in the summer, because the sun won’t be out too long, compared to the long summer days.

On the bright side, we are hoping to cool down later in the week.

On Wednesday, we will see a high of 84 degrees, which is still warm but we are going to see a nice change as we head into the weekend.

On Thursday we’ll be at 87 and on Friday we’ll see a high of 84 degrees with a 40 percent chance of rain.

As we head into Friday night we’ll see a 40 percent chance of rain which is a sigh of relief because we haven’t seen any severe rain since September.

Those chances of rain are going to continue on Saturday and we are going to dip down into the low 60s and see a high of 67 degrees.

From there we will only see highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. With December right around the corner, hopefully, this is the start of something new.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.