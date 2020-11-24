Accident reporter near McPherson and Bob Bullock Loop

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A vehicle accident in north Laredo has prompted the closure of McPherson Road.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported at around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of McPherson and Bob Bullock Loop.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays.

