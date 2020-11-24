Advertisement

Accident reporter near McPherson and Bob Bullock Loop

Because of the accident, police have closed off the intersection of McPherson and Bob Bullock Loop
Source: MGN online
Source: MGN online(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 11:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A vehicle accident in north Laredo has prompted the closure of McPherson Road.

According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported at around 11:20 a.m. at the intersection of McPherson and Bob Bullock Loop.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area or expect long delays.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase ends on city's west side
Vehicle chase ends near west Laredo park
Jose Ayala Junior
Attorney for deceased Laredoan addresses Tyson scandal
Hospitalization rate increases
Hospital capacity erodes as city sees increase in cases
File photo: Nixon Mustangs take on United South Panthers
LISD cancels remaining football season
Webb County bars scheduled to close
City and county close bars and nightclubs

Latest News

Both vehicles caught fire, and the operators of both vehicles were reported deceased.
Man killed in accident on Santa Maria road
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+
Tractor gets stuck under overpass
Tractor trailer gets stuck underneath overpass
Lieutenant Daniel Arriaga
Zapata County names new fire chief