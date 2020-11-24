Agents find two-dozen undocumented immigrants inside box truck

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find two dozen individuals inside a box truck during an alleged human smuggling attempt over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 21 when a truck approached the checkpoint and agents referred the driver to secondary inspection.

During a non-intrusive search, agents discovered several anomalies inside the vehicle’s cargo area.

When agents searched the truck, they found 24 undocumented immigrants concealed inside a compartment.

They were determined to be from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.

All were taken into custody and turned over to Homeland Security.

