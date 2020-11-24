Agents find two-dozen undocumented immigrants inside box truck
The discovery was made after agents conducted a non-intrusive scan and detected several anomalies in the cargo area
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:23 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents find two dozen individuals inside a box truck during an alleged human smuggling attempt over the weekend.
The incident happened on Saturday, Nov. 21 when a truck approached the checkpoint and agents referred the driver to secondary inspection.
During a non-intrusive search, agents discovered several anomalies inside the vehicle’s cargo area.
When agents searched the truck, they found 24 undocumented immigrants concealed inside a compartment.
They were determined to be from Mexico, Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador.
All were taken into custody and turned over to Homeland Security.
