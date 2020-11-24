Advertisement

Attorney for deceased Laredoan addresses Tyson scandal

An investigation is underway at Tyson food’s largest pork plant after allegations that top officials made bets on how many workers would get COVID-19.
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:29 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An investigation is underway at Tyson food’s largest pork plant after allegations that top officials made bets on how many workers would get COVID-19.

Now the attorney representing a Laredo man and Tyson worker who died in Waterloo from COVID-19 is speaking out.

The company responded to these allegations and said if these claims are confirmed, they will take all measures necessary.

Back in spring, a plant manager allegedly organized the pool through the Waterloo plant.

The virus infected 1,000 out of its 2,800 workers, killing at least six including Laredoan Jose Ayala Junior.

Ayala’s attorney Mel Orchard said he was “happily surprised” by Tyson’s moves.

He went on to say, “It’s not going to change what happened, these people are gone.”

