Bethany House to deliver holiday meals to senior citizens

File photo: Bethany House provides warm meals to the community
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An organization is continuing its tradition of providing warm meals to the community right before the Thanksgiving Holiday.

On Tuesday morning, Bethany House and H-E-B will join forces to provide a turkey meal to over 1,500 seniors.

This effort aims to support the food programs of local agencies that already provide relief to those who are struggling.

The holiday meals are sponsored by H-E-B, prepared by Bethany House, and then delivered by the LOVED organization.

The menu will consist of baked turkey, mashed potatoes, veggies, and a dinner roll.

Deliveries will take place from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and will be distributed from the Bethany House.

