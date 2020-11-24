City releases travel advisory for the holidays

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - City and county officials worry about how the holidays will affect our community.

Last week, the city sent out a travel advisory asking people to please consider not gathering or having less guests at home for Thanksgiving.

This is to reduce the threat of spreading COVID-19.

The city says they’ve seen cases skyrocket after the 4th of July celebration and now they are seeing the same effects after Halloween.

At Monday’s media briefing, officials tried a different approach in letting people know that every action has a consequence.

“This kind of reminds me of a scene from Jaws where everybody is telling others not to go out swimming,” said Investigator Joe Baeza. “Because there is something that is out in the ocean but yet you have everyone in 4th of July out there swimming. As an extreme example as that is, we really want everybody to be safe.”

Even though it is the Laredo Health Department’s recommendation to not gather, if you are still considering having guests during Thanksgiving, you should:

- Get tested: know your COVID status

- Host an outdoor meal.

- Wear masks indoors and outdoors.

- Avoid direct contact such as hugging, kissing, and shaking hands.

- Avoid potluck style serving; have one person serve all the food.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.