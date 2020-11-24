Advertisement

Doctors Hospital updates visitation policy

The hospital is also allowing one support person per labor and delivery, pediatrics, NICU, and postpartum.
Doctors Hospital updated visitation policy
Doctors Hospital updated visitation policy(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Doctors Hospital updated visitor’s policy went into affect on Monday.

Their revised policy requires patients to be dropped off at the front entrance to the hospital unless their physician directs them to go to the ER.

Also, all ER patients are limited to just one visitor who can stay in the ER, but cannot go with the patient if being admitted.

If the visitor leaves the ER, they may not return.

The hospital is also allowing one support person per labor and delivery, pediatrics, NICU, and postpartum.

Meanwhile, no visitors are allowed in the waiting areas or any part of the building for outpatient procedures.

As with LMC, some exceptions will be made for visitors based on special circumstances, such as end-of-life situations.

For more information, you can call the hospital at 523-2000.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase ends on city's west side
Vehicle chase ends near west Laredo park
Hospitalization rate increases
Hospital capacity erodes as city sees increase in cases
Coronavirus deaths
City confirms 18,886 cases of COVID-19
File photo: Nixon Mustangs take on United South Panthers
LISD cancels remaining football season
Webb County bars scheduled to close
City and county close bars and nightclubs

Latest News

Laredo Medical Center updates visitation policy
LMC updates visitation policy
Pat Quinn passes away at 37
Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder passes away
Car chase ends on city's west side
Vehicle chase ends near west Laredo park
File photo: Nixon Mustangs take on United South Panthers
LISD cancels remaining football season