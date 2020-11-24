Doctors Hospital updates visitation policy

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Doctors Hospital updated visitor’s policy went into affect on Monday.

Their revised policy requires patients to be dropped off at the front entrance to the hospital unless their physician directs them to go to the ER.

Also, all ER patients are limited to just one visitor who can stay in the ER, but cannot go with the patient if being admitted.

If the visitor leaves the ER, they may not return.

The hospital is also allowing one support person per labor and delivery, pediatrics, NICU, and postpartum.

Meanwhile, no visitors are allowed in the waiting areas or any part of the building for outpatient procedures.

As with LMC, some exceptions will be made for visitors based on special circumstances, such as end-of-life situations.

For more information, you can call the hospital at 523-2000.

