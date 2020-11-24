Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder passes away

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Pat Quinn, founder of the Ice Bucket Challenge, has died but his memory and actions live on.

The New York native was a co-founder of the “Ice Bucket Challenge” which helped raise international awareness about ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease.

Quinn’s life took a major turn in March 2013, shortly after he celebrated his 30th birthday and was diagnosed with ALS, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Quinn co-founded the Ice Bucket Challenge, a viral social media phenomenon that began in 2014 and raised more than $220 million globally for ALS research, according to the ALS Association.

”I just feel like it’s my purpose in life, it’s my mission to be here to make a change,” said Quinn.

Celebrities and presidents got in on the challenge.

Quinn would later lose his ability to speak but he was never silenced, thanks to a device that recreated his voice and inflections by matching it with previous speeches and interviews he did over the years.

On the fifth anniversary of the Ice Bucket Challenge’s debut, Quinn said to a crowd at an ALS event in Boston that although his fight with ALS was “an absolute battle,” he “wouldn’t trade my life for anything.”

The ALS Association says Quinn fought the disease “with positivity and bravery and inspired all around him.”

Pat Quinn was 37 years old.

There currently is no cure for the condition.

