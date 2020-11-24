LMC updates visitation policy

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An overwhelming amount of COVID cases at local hospitals have prompted them to issue out new visitation policies.

Effective on Monday, no visitors are allowed until further notice with exceptions based on special circumstances, such as end-of-life situations.

Also, only one support person will be allowed per surgery patient, labor and delivery patient, pediatrics, and mother/baby unit.

In the ER, only one person 18 or older, is allowed per patient.

Furthermore, anyone coming into the hospital will be screened and everyone must be wearing a mask and it cannot be a handkerchief or bandana.

More information you call the hospital at 796-5000.

