Local unemployment rate for November decreases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The pandemic has hit just about every type of business hard and it’s not just the owners suffering, it’s the workers who might have been left without a job.

Some businesses have had to adapt to the changes. For example, certain bars have taken out a restaurant license.

But the challenge continues for many who are trying to get a job that applies to their skills.

Rogelio Trevino from South Texas Workforce Solutions tells us things are looking better than some months before, according to the latest unemployment report.

Laredo is at 7.8% as opposed to October when unemployment was at 9.3%, and the workforce in Laredo makes up of nearly half the population.

“Of those 116,5000 last month, we had 10,900 unemployed,” said Trevino. “This month it went down to 9,100. So more than a thousand, almost 18,000 people were employed from last month to this month.”

Although the numbers are improving, many who were called back to work before the hospitalization rates went up have been sent back home again.

Trevino says theres a chance they won’t be asked to come back again to work, but there’s a bright side to it.

“That labor force we know that some of them had very good transferrable skills, so what we’re offering them is come to our Workforce center and we’ll refer you to different types of jobs where your skills can be transferred to possibly finding a different type of employment.”

There is a high demand in many other job fields.

“Because of this pandemic we’re seeing a lot of growth in industries. Some of them are education and daycares and also the industry showing a lot of demand is health care and there’s a lot of opportunities for entry level healthcare jobs that don’t require a lot of training.”

Trevino says if you head out to their Facebook page “South Texas Workforce Solutions,” anyone needing help finding a job can check out their online trainings, job fairs, and job openings.

