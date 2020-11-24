Advertisement

Man accused of robbing convenience store

Authorities say the man Roman Soria walked into the store, demanded money and made off with roughly $30
Laredo Police
Laredo Police(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for allegedly robbing a local convenience store over the weekend.

The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 22nd, when Laredo police were called out to a disturbance at the 3900 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

According to reports, a man walked into the store, demanded money from the cash register, and made off with roughly $30.

Police obtained pictures of the suspect which eventually resulted in the location and the arrest of 27-year-old Roman Soria.

He was charged with robbery and taken to the Webb County Jail.

