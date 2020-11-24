Man killed in accident on Santa Maria road

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -The Laredo Police Department is investigating an auto-pedestrian accident that claimed the life of a man in his 50s.

The incident happened on Monday, Nov. 23 when officers were called out to an accident at the 7100 block of Santa Maria Road.

Officers arrived at the scene and found a 57-year-old man who appeared to have been stuck by a grey Chevy Traverse SUV.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene; meanwhile, the driver of the vehicle stopped to render aid and did not show any signs of intoxication

Police say the driver, a 56-year-old woman is cooperating with the investigation.

According to reports, the man was attempting to cross the street just before the accident. His identity has not been made public at this time.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.