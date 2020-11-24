Advertisement

November’s full beaver moon rises at month’s end

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 3:33 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – November’s full moon sneaks in before the end of the month, putting a wrap on the long Thanksgiving weekend.

The beaver moon rises early Monday, reaching its peak at 4:30 a.m. ET, NASA says.

The November full moon was traditionally called the beaver moon by both colonial and Native Americans.

“This is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac. “During the time of the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts.”

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full a day before and after its peak.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase ends on city's west side
Vehicle chase ends near west Laredo park
Jose Ayala Junior
Attorney for deceased Laredoan addresses Tyson scandal
Hospitalization rate increases
Hospital capacity erodes as city sees increase in cases
File photo: Nixon Mustangs take on United South Panthers
LISD cancels remaining football season
Both vehicles caught fire, and the operators of both vehicles were reported deceased.
Man killed in accident on Santa Maria road

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
‘America is back’: Biden pushes past Trump era with nominees
Jack Antonoff arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Jan. 26, 2020, in Los Angeles....
A Grammys ‘Savage’: Beyoncé leads with 9 nominations
Joe Biden introduces his foreign policy team, as federal agencies start talking to his...
Biden introduces his foreign policy team as federal agencies begin transition conversations
What's Up for November? Seeking out the Pleiades, the Moon with Jupiter and Saturn, and...
November 2020 Skywatching Tips from NASA