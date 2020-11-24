Passenger in fatal crash identified

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Police are identifying the passenger that died in a crash at a local snack shop.

Twenty-seven year old Marco Antonio Martinez Torres from San Luis potosi died after a chase the ended in a crash.

His family has been informed of his passing.

DPS troopers arrested twenty-seven year old David Valadez and he is now facing multiple charges, including man slaughter and human smuggling.

According to reports from troopers, last November 5th Valadez refused to stop and that’s when a chase took place.

The chase ended in a crash at a local snack shop.

