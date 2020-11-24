Advertisement

Some romaine hearts recalled in 15 states because of E. coli concerns

The recall includes Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts and Dole Organic Romaine Hearts...
The recall includes Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts and Dole Organic Romaine Hearts three-packs.(Source: FDA/CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dole Fresh Vegetables is recalling certain organic romaine hearts due to a risk of E. coli.

The Food and Drug Administration says they have the harvest dates of Oct. 23 and 26, so they’re no probably longer on store shelves.

The recall includes Wild Harvest Organic Romaine Hearts and Dole Organic Romaine Hearts three-packs.

The Dole-brand packages have text in English and French.

Stores in 15 states - Arizona, Hawaii, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota and Virginia - sold the affected items.

No one has gotten sick after eating the romaine hearts, but a sample tested positive during a routine test.

People who have these romaine hearts should throw them away and not eat them.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.

Most Read

Car chase ends on city's west side
Vehicle chase ends near west Laredo park
Hospitalization rate increases
Hospital capacity erodes as city sees increase in cases
File photo: Nixon Mustangs take on United South Panthers
LISD cancels remaining football season
Jose Ayala Junior
Attorney for deceased Laredoan addresses Tyson scandal
Webb County bars scheduled to close
City and county close bars and nightclubs

Latest News

If you've seen the 1968 film "2001: A Space Odyssey," you'll likely see the resemblance to the...
Mysterious metal monolith found in Utah desert
A Qantas Airbus A380 arrives at Southern California Logistics Airport in Victorville, Calif.,...
International flyers may soon need to get coronavirus vaccinations
Lieutenant Daniel Arriaga
Zapata County names new fire chief
A mystery candidate siphoned enough votes to make a difference in an extremely close Florida...
‘Ghost candidates’ blamed for siphoning votes in Florida Senate races