Workforce Solutions to close during Thanksgiving holidays

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local workforce group will close for the next few days.

From Thursday to Friday, Workforce Solutions will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

However, officials say they will be hosting virtual services back on Monday at 8 in the morning.

A spokesperson for the center says they have seen the unemployment number go down.

Although several jobs have been affected by the pandemic, there is a high demand in Laredo for people to sign up in the education field or to work in local daycares.

