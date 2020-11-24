Advertisement

Workforce Solutions to close during Thanksgiving holidays

Workforce Solutions will be closed from Thursday to Friday, but officials say they will be hosting virtual services back on Monday at 8 in the morning.
South Texas Workforce Solutions
South Texas Workforce Solutions(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local workforce group will close for the next few days.

From Thursday to Friday, Workforce Solutions will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday.

However, officials say they will be hosting virtual services back on Monday at 8 in the morning.

A spokesperson for the center says they have seen the unemployment number go down.

Although several jobs have been affected by the pandemic, there is a high demand in Laredo for people to sign up in the education field or to work in local daycares.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase ends on city's west side
Vehicle chase ends near west Laredo park
Jose Ayala Junior
Attorney for deceased Laredoan addresses Tyson scandal
Hospitalization rate increases
Hospital capacity erodes as city sees increase in cases
File photo: Nixon Mustangs take on United South Panthers
LISD cancels remaining football season
Both vehicles caught fire, and the operators of both vehicles were reported deceased.
Man killed in accident on Santa Maria road

Latest News

Car chase ends in fatal crash
Passenger in fatal crash identified
Laredo Police
Man accused of robbing convenience store
Both vehicles caught fire, and the operators of both vehicles were reported deceased.
Man killed in accident on Santa Maria road
A concert film featuring Taylor Swift performing songs from her new album is coming to Disney+.
Taylor Swift ‘folklore’ concert film coming to Disney+