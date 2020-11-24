Advertisement

Zapata County confirms ninth death due to COVID-19

459 total positive cases
Zapata County
Zapata County(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 5:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -And just south of us, the death toll continues to increase in the small community of Zapata.

On Monday evening, County Judge Joe Rathmell confirmed Zapata’s ninth death due to the coronavirus.

The ninth victim was said to be a man in his 50s who passed away at an area hospital on November 22nd.

Zapata also confirmed four new positive cases which bring their total to 459.

Currently, 482 tests are pending and 6,176 have come back negative.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase ends on city's west side
Vehicle chase ends near west Laredo park
Hospitalization rate increases
Hospital capacity erodes as city sees increase in cases
File photo: Nixon Mustangs take on United South Panthers
LISD cancels remaining football season
Jose Ayala Junior
Attorney for deceased Laredoan addresses Tyson scandal
Webb County bars scheduled to close
City and county close bars and nightclubs

Latest News

File photo: Bethany House provides warm meals to the community
Bethany House to deliver holiday meals to senior citizens
Summer in November
90s in November
File photo: Border Patrol
Agents find two-dozen undocumented immigrants inside box truck
St. Augustine students donate to veterans
Local students donate turkeys to 80 veteran families