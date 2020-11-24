Zapata County confirms ninth death due to COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -And just south of us, the death toll continues to increase in the small community of Zapata.

On Monday evening, County Judge Joe Rathmell confirmed Zapata’s ninth death due to the coronavirus.

The ninth victim was said to be a man in his 50s who passed away at an area hospital on November 22nd.

Zapata also confirmed four new positive cases which bring their total to 459.

Currently, 482 tests are pending and 6,176 have come back negative.

