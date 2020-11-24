Advertisement

Zapata County names new fire chief

Lieutenant Daniel Arriaga will take over the Zapata County Fire Department after current Fire Chief Juan J. Meza retires at the end of the year
Lieutenant Daniel Arriaga
Lieutenant Daniel Arriaga(KGNS)
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 15-year veteran with the Zapata County Fire Department has been named the new fire chief to take over at the start of the new year.

Lieutenant Daniel Arriaga often works seven days a week as a constable and arson investigator in addition to his duties at the fire department.

The announcement comes as the current Fire Chief, Juan J. Meza, will retire at the end of the year.

Lieutenant Arriaga sent a statement to KGNS saying, “This was almost 15 years in the making. I just want to thank my family and everyone else that supported me along the way. I want to reassure the community of Zapata County that as your new fire chief and fire marshal, I will do everything in my power to provide the best service possible to the community of Zapata County.”

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase ends on city's west side
Vehicle chase ends near west Laredo park
Hospitalization rate increases
Hospital capacity erodes as city sees increase in cases
File photo: Nixon Mustangs take on United South Panthers
LISD cancels remaining football season
Jose Ayala Junior
Attorney for deceased Laredoan addresses Tyson scandal
Webb County bars scheduled to close
City and county close bars and nightclubs

Latest News

File photo: Bethany House provides warm meals to the community
Bethany House to deliver holiday meals to senior citizens
Zapata County
Zapata County confirms ninth death due to COVID-19
Summer in November
90s in November
File photo: Border Patrol
Agents find two-dozen undocumented immigrants inside box truck