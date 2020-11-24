Zapata County names new fire chief

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 15-year veteran with the Zapata County Fire Department has been named the new fire chief to take over at the start of the new year.

Lieutenant Daniel Arriaga often works seven days a week as a constable and arson investigator in addition to his duties at the fire department.

The announcement comes as the current Fire Chief, Juan J. Meza, will retire at the end of the year.

Lieutenant Arriaga sent a statement to KGNS saying, “This was almost 15 years in the making. I just want to thank my family and everyone else that supported me along the way. I want to reassure the community of Zapata County that as your new fire chief and fire marshal, I will do everything in my power to provide the best service possible to the community of Zapata County.”

