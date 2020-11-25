Agents recover over 900 pounds of abandoned marijuana

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents seized over 900 pounds of abandoned drugs just south of Zapata earlier this week.

The incident happened on Monday afternoon when agents received a tip regarding drug smuggling at a ranch in the southside of the city.

Agents arrived and recovered 84 bundles of marijuana abandoned in the brush. The bundles weighed 959 pounds and had an estimated street value of $767,648.

The drugs were confiscated and turned over to the DEA.

