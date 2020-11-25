Advertisement

Biden to deliver Thanksgiving address to nation

By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President-elect Joe Biden will address the nation Wednesday to deliver a Thanksgiving message from Wilmington, Delaware.

According to his transition team, Biden will “discuss the shared sacrifices Americans are making this holiday season.”

Biden will also say the country can and will get through the COVID-19 pandemic.

The address will be livestreamed.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Both vehicles caught fire, and the operators of both vehicles were reported deceased.
Man killed in accident on Santa Maria road
Car chase ends in fatal crash
Passenger in fatal crash identified
Source: MGN online
Accident reported near McPherson and Bob Bullock Loop
Tractor gets stuck under overpass
Tractor trailer gets stuck underneath overpass
Jose Ayala Junior
Attorney for deceased Laredoan addresses Tyson scandal

Latest News

Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
EXPLAINER: Why the Dow topped 30,000 for the first time
The CDC says COVID-19 will be a Top 10 leading cause of death for 2020. Data from 2018, the...
27 COVID deaths at Illinois vets nursing home prompts probe
File photo: Texas Department of Public Safety
DPS to be out in full force this holiday season
City inviting residents to enjoy the Christmas lightsC
City to light up Independence Hills Park
Agents confiscate over 900 pounds of marijuana
Agents recover over 900 pounds of abandoned marijuana