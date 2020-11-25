City to light up Independence Hills Park

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the City of Laredo is inviting the community to have a holly jolly Christmas at a local park.

This Thursday, after families are done chowing down on turkey and mashed potatoes, families can head on over to Independence Hills Regional Park for a Christmas lights display.

The Park is located at 1102 North Merida Drive and the park will be lit up from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

The display will be set up until January 6th.

Guests are reminding to wear a facemask and adhere to all of the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

