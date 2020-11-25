Deadline for property tax payments approaching

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re planning to pay your 2020 property taxes in installments, the first deadline is near.

The City of Laredo Tax Department is reminding property owners that the deadline for the first payment is Monday, November 30th.

The second half payment is due on June 30, 2021.

Property owners have the option to pay 2020 property taxes in two equal installments without penalty and interest.

Payments can be made in person, by mail, or online.

The tax department will be closed Thursday and Friday due to Thanksgiving.

If you need more information, call 956-727-6403.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.