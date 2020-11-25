Advertisement

Deadline for property tax payments approaching

The City of Laredo Tax Department is reminding property owners that the deadline for the first payment is Monday, November 30th.
City Hall
City Hall(KGNS)
Published: Nov. 24, 2020 at 9:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - If you’re planning to pay your 2020 property taxes in installments, the first deadline is near.

The City of Laredo Tax Department is reminding property owners that the deadline for the first payment is Monday, November 30th.

The second half payment is due on June 30, 2021.

Property owners have the option to pay 2020 property taxes in two equal installments without penalty and interest.

Payments can be made in person, by mail, or online.

The tax department will be closed Thursday and Friday due to Thanksgiving.

If you need more information, call 956-727-6403.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car chase ends on city's west side
Vehicle chase ends near west Laredo park
Jose Ayala Junior
Attorney for deceased Laredoan addresses Tyson scandal
Both vehicles caught fire, and the operators of both vehicles were reported deceased.
Man killed in accident on Santa Maria road
Hospitalization rate increases
Hospital capacity erodes as city sees increase in cases
File photo: Nixon Mustangs take on United South Panthers
LISD cancels remaining football season

Latest News

"EAT" helping people eat
Local organization feeds 250 families for Thanksgiving
TEA will allow 14-day closure over COVID concern
TEA will allow 14 day school closures over COVID concerns
Several priests with COVID in Nuevo Laredo
Priests test positive for COVID in Nuevo Lareo
Bethany House distributes meals to community
Bethany House to deliver holiday meals to senior citizens