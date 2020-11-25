DPS to be out in full force this holiday season

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With Thanksgiving less than 24 hours away, many families will be hitting the roads to spend the holiday with their loved ones out of town.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is encouraging drivers to make safety a top priority this holiday season as increased travel can be a challenge for some drivers.

As part of the nationwide Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort initiative, DPS Troopers will be increasing DPS presence starting today and lasting until Sunday, Nov. 29.

Troopers will be out on the roads keeping an eye on drivers who violate the law including speeding, driving while intoxicated, or not complying with the seat belt law.

Last year over 59,000 traffic stops were made regarding a violation.

