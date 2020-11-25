Local organization feeds 250 families for Thanksgiving

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - This time of year, we celebrate all we are thankful for.

The best way to do that is by giving back.

Here at KGNS, we are thankful to have had Thanksgiving lunch provided to us, but not everyone is fortunate enough to have a feast for Thanksgiving and some families struggle to even put a turkey on the table.

Thankfully, local organizations step in every year to make sure their stomachs are full year-round and during the holidays.

“When you get to people’s houses where they have no floors, no electricity, no plumbing,” said Cristobal Rodriguez. “Some of these people live in horse stables, and you’re thinking, ‘does this exist in our country?’ And it does exist in our country.”

Cristobal Rodriguez formed Emergency Assistance Team, or EAT, after a murder/suicide tragedy almost 10 years ago when a Laredo mother struggled to feed her children.

Since then, EAT helps people in Webb County and surrounding areas. They also provide food to hundreds of families each Thanksgiving.

The distribution looked different last year compared to this year. The pandemic forced the nonprofit to turn to a socially distanced alternative.

“We usually have 300 to 400 volunteers to assemble the food boxes. We have to go to H-E-B and buy a whole trailer of food and assemble it here. This time it’s going to be very different so we try to have zero contact with people. We’re doing gift cards to each of the families.”

The boxes, which typically have turkey, corn, pie and more, would feed around 500 families each thanksgiving.

This year, around 250 families will receive $60 gift cards.

“Hunger is a horrible situation, and we need to try to change (that). If we can help one person in our lives, I think we’ve made a difference in our world.”

EAT accepts cash and check donations all year.

Giving Tuesday is one week from now. It’s a day that encourages people around the world to do good.

If you can’t donate money, share a meal with someone who may spend the holiday alone.

You can contact EAT on their Facebook page called “Emergency Assistance Team.”

