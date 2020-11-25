Priests test positive for COVID in Nuevo Lareo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The bishop in our sister city says several priests have had COVID-19.

According to Bishop Enrique Sanchez, more than 10% of priests in Nuevo Laredo have been infected with the virus; 53 priests belong to the Diocese of Nuevo Laredo.

Several of the priests who have COVID have been taken to Monterrey for treatment.

In a press conference, Bishop Sanchez said they did not want to announce which priest had gotten the virus but they have spoken among themselves to take the necessary measures to inform those possibly exposed.

