Warm and sunny Thanksgiving Eve

Things will be warm for the remainder of the week, but we are expecting some rain on Friday and Saturday
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 25, 2020 at 4:51 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s the day before Thanksgiving and if you still have a lot of shopping to do, it’s going to be a nice sunny day to do so!

On Wednesday, we’ll start out in the 60s and see a high of about 81 degrees with clear and sunny skies.

Things will be pretty much the same on Turkey Day where we’ll be expecting a high of 83 degrees.

On Friday we’ll finally start to see some real changes take shape.

We’ll still hit a high of about 81 degrees but as we head into the evening, we’ll see a 50 percent chance of rain which will carry into Saturday morning.

On Saturday we’ll hit a high of 64 degrees which is a nice change of pace compared to what we have been seeing.

We’ll be nice and cool on Sunday with a high of 71 degrees and we’ll end November with highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday looks like a nice cool day in the 60s but only time will tell if we’ll see those winter-like temperatures.

