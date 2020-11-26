Advertisement

Bethany House feeds 1,000 people this Thanksgiving

The number of grocery bags and meals doubled this year compared to last year’s Thanksgiving meal event.
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:48 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Thanks to a local shelter, 1,000 people ate turkey, mashed potatoes and more for Thanksgiving.

If it weren’t for Bethany House, they may not have had a feast that so many of us are used to.

The shelter partnered with H-E-B for its annual Feast of Sharing.

Juana Valero has no family in the area and lives at Bethany House, but she says she is still grateful to know there are people who care.

“It means a lot to me since I don’t have any family here. I don’t have a home to stay in. They make sure I have a meal every day. They make sure I have a home over my head. They make sure I have everything, so I’m really grateful to them.”

Bethany House provides shelter to people in need year round.

For anyone interested in volunteering or donating, you can contact 722-4152.

