City to light up Arturo Benavides Park

The city is inviting the community to get into the holiday spirit with a Christmas lights display
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 9:31 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city is inviting the community to celebrate the start of the Christmas holidays with another light show.

Once you are done chowing down on the turkey and stuffing, you can head over to Arturo Benavides Park where it will be lit up red and white for the holidays.

City officials are inviting everyone to come to the park located at 2607 Derby Avenue and enjoy the lights with their family.

The park will be lit up later this evening from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. until Wednesday, January 6.

Guests are required to wear a facemask and practicing COVID-19 safety regulations.

