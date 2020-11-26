Construction project to cause road closures near McPherson and Hillside

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A construction project in central Laredo might hinder your weekend commute.

Starting on Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28, crews will be conducting road work at the intersection of McPherson and Hillside from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During this time, the traveling public is encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with caution.

Residents are urged to adhere to all posted traffic control signs, digital message boards, and devices in order to provide safety to all citizens and minimize traffic congestion in the affected area.

