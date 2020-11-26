Advertisement

Construction project to cause road closures near McPherson and Hillside

Residents are urged to adhere to all posted traffic control signs, digital message boards, and devices
Southbound US 2 & 41 in Escanaba, right lane only
Southbound US 2 & 41 in Escanaba, right lane only(MGN)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 12:36 PM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A construction project in central Laredo might hinder your weekend commute.

Starting on Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28, crews will be conducting road work at the intersection of McPherson and Hillside from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

During this time, the traveling public is encouraged to seek alternate routes and drive with caution.

Residents are urged to adhere to all posted traffic control signs, digital message boards, and devices in order to provide safety to all citizens and minimize traffic congestion in the affected area.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man denied entry into Nuevo Laredo
Man is denied entry into Nuevo Laredo
Touching moment caught on camera
Local teen goes viral asking stepfather to adopt her
Gamers come out winners on Black Friday
Gamers come out winners on Black Friday
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft
Police searching for woman tied to theft
Alejandro Serna, age 22
Police searching for missing Laredo man

Latest News

Fifth grader gives back
Fifth grader gives back with a Texas sized heart
November marks Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
Couple brings attention to Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
Small Business Saturday
Local shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
Hospitalization rate increases
Local hospitalization rate continues to rise
File photo: Best Buy Laredo
Keep your receipts incase of returns!