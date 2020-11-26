LPD sets date for Blue Santa Distribution event

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Santa Claus is coming to town and he will be sporting a different kind of suit.

The Laredo Police Department’s Blue Santa Gift Distribution event will take place on Dec. 19 at the police station located at 4712 Maher Avenue.

Those who registered for the program will have a pickup time assigned with your ticket number.

The event will be a drive-through event where parents can take their kids to pick up the gifts.

Organizers are asking participants to wear a facemask when picking up the gifts.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.