Advertisement

Nuevo Laredo reports 2,825 cases of COVID-19

Death toll at 334
ll
ll(WSAZ)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 5:34 AM CST
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Across the border, our sister city is reporting another increase in coronavirus cases as well as a couple of new deaths.

As of Thursday, the city confirmed, 2,825 cases of COVID-19 with 178 currently active.

Two additional people have lost their battle putting their death toll at 334.

So far 2,313 people have recovered, and 75 cases remain pending.

Currently, there are a total of 35,524 positive cases reported in Tamaulipas.

Officials across the border are reporting another series of coronavirus cases as well as a few new deaths.

As of Nov. 24, Nuevo Laredo has confirmed a total of 2,807 cases of COVID-19 along with six new deaths bringing their death toll to 332.

So far, 174 of those cases are active, 94 are pending and 2,301 people have recovered.

Right now Tamaulipas has reported a total of 35,332 positive cases.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man denied entry into Nuevo Laredo
Man is denied entry into Nuevo Laredo
Touching moment caught on camera
Local teen goes viral asking stepfather to adopt her
Gamers come out winners on Black Friday
Gamers come out winners on Black Friday
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft
Police searching for woman tied to theft
Alejandro Serna, age 22
Police searching for missing Laredo man

Latest News

Several priests with COVID in Nuevo Laredo
Priests test positive for COVID in Nuevo Lareo
Officials prepare for paisano season
Nuevo Laredo officials prepare for annual paisano program
Surveillance footage from a viewer
Gunshots heard from Nuevo Laredo border
Migrant children separated from their families
Lawyers unable to reach migrant parents who were separated from their children