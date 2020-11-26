Nuevo Laredo reports 2,825 cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Across the border, our sister city is reporting another increase in coronavirus cases as well as a couple of new deaths.

As of Thursday, the city confirmed, 2,825 cases of COVID-19 with 178 currently active.

Two additional people have lost their battle putting their death toll at 334.

So far 2,313 people have recovered, and 75 cases remain pending.

Currently, there are a total of 35,524 positive cases reported in Tamaulipas.

Officials across the border are reporting another series of coronavirus cases as well as a few new deaths.

As of Nov. 24, Nuevo Laredo has confirmed a total of 2,807 cases of COVID-19 along with six new deaths bringing their death toll to 332.

So far, 174 of those cases are active, 94 are pending and 2,301 people have recovered.

Right now Tamaulipas has reported a total of 35,332 positive cases.

