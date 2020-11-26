Police searching for missing Laredo man

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A family continues to search for their son after he went missing a couple days ago in Nuevo Laredo.

The Laredo Police Department shares what you can do if you find yourself in the same situation.

The last thing a mother wants to hear is her son is missing.

Unfortunately, that’s the case for Gloria. She did not want to share her last name or show her face.

“The last message he sent was to tell his daughters that he loves them a lot, and that’s it. Ever since, we haven’t seen him.”

A Laredo mother pleads for her son to come home.

Twenty-one year old Alejandro Serna was last seen Friday, Nov. 20.

“Before he left, he said he hopes everything came out alright or he was going to be dead…. He got a call from an area code four-something, and after that call he just left. He walked to the corner, and he got picked up there.”

Gloria says her son was going to Nuevo Laredo, but he didn’t say why.

When asked if she has any suspicion or idea of what may have happened, Gloria said “I don’t know, but I just feel he’s not OK.”

Alejandro’s sister sent him messages through Facebook saying, “I love you. Are you coming by the house? Where are you? Everything will be OK, bro.”

Alejandro’s best friend also sent him messages saying, “Where are you? Stop (expletive) around. Where are you?”

Alejandro only responds with emojis, sent the afternoon before Thanksgiving.

When asked if the missing person’s case is more difficult for families and investigators when it involves crossing the border, Investigator Joe Baeza said, “Absolutely. The jurisdiction for the Laredo Police Department ends on the U.S. side.”

Whether a loved one from Laredo goes missing in the U.S. or across the border, you can still contact the Laredo Police Department by either going in person or calling and requesting an officer to come to your house.

“It provides a starting point to document the fact that a person perhaps is unable to be found or the whereabouts of that person are unknown.”

As Alejandro’s 22nd birthday approaches on Dec. 9, his mother asks the community to help bring her son home.

“I just want to know something about him. I want him to come back home.”

The Laredo Police Department confirms that a missing person’s report was filed, and the case will eventually go to the FBI.

The FBI says it cannot provide any comments on the matter.

Back in September, the U.S. Department of State Travel issued a travel advisory, warning people to reconsider their travel to Mexico due to crime and safety reasons.

Right now, the state of Tamaulipas is at a level three “reconsider travel” advisory.

You can contact the Laredo Police Department at 795-2800.

