Prevent dishing out money and properly dispose of your grease!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Thanksgiving holiday is known as the busiest time for plumbers and that’s because some residents are not properly disposing of their food grease.

Food grease or oil can clog drains and damage the city pipes and sewer treatment plants.

In an effort to prevent dishing out thousands of dollars, the City of Laredo is educating residents on how to properly dispose of grease or food oil.

Before washing the grease from a pot or pan, officials recommend you wipe the grease and food scraps and throw the paper towel or cloth into the garbage.

The city says the holidays are a time when citizens can make a difference in the cost of sewer services by not disposing of the oils down the drain.

