What changes shoppers can expect on Black Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Black Friday has always been known as the biggest shopping day of the year where thousands of customers rush to the stores for holiday doorbusters, but much like other events, COVID-19 has forced retailers to make some adjustments.

Packed stores, long lines, and crowds of people are just some of the things stores like Best Buy are trying to avoid this year to keep people safe.

Matthew Smith, a spokesperson for Best Buy says the store is doing everything it can to make sure its customers are safe.

Smith says, “This year more than any year before, safety is our number one priority due to the COVID-19 pandemic and so we’ve instituted a lot of different changes to make sure that we are keeping our employees and customers as safe as possible.”

Because of rising Coronavirus cases, stores have to limit how many people can be inside. In some cases, stores have already a designated employee to keep track of that.

Smith says the store is doing everything it can to make sure customers have a chance to get in on the deals by offering them for more than just one day!

“We are also making sure that all of our deals are available not just in stores but also online because we want people to have the option to get those deals from home where it’s safer for them and they don’t have to come out to the store,” said Smith.

Although many stores are offering deals online, local shopper Daniel Cuellar isn’t taking any chances and has decided to wait in line for that hot new gaming system.

Cuellar says, “GameStop has at least two consoles at every location here in Laredo but I’m Just trying to get ahead right now. I don’t want to lose my spot. It’s so hard to get a console online. It’s almost impossible so that’s why I’m here.”

Even though there’s a pandemic, Cuellar says the best thing we can do is take precautions when we are out and about.

Cuellar says “I just want to get a PS5 console for my family something we can all enjoy because there’s not much to do with the pandemic.”

If you are looking to stay home and avoid the large crowds altogether, you can still snag some good deals online on Black Friday and on Cyber Monday.

Best Buy and Walmart will open their doors at 5 a.m. on Friday; meanwhile, Target will open at 7 a.m. and you can always visit Amazon online.

For a full list of store hours, you can check below:

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Bath & Body Works: Many stores open at 6 a.m.

Best Buy: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Big Lots: 6 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Burlington: Open 7 a.m.

Conn’s HomePlus: 7 a.m. to midnight

CVS: Regular hours.

Dillard’s: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Five Below: Open 8 a.m.

Forever 21: 7 a.m., but varies with some stores opening as early as 5 a.m.

GameStop: Open 7 a.m.

Guitar Center: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Hobby Lobby: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Home Depot: Open 6 a.m.

HomeGoods: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

H&M: Varies, with some stores opening at 6 a.m.

Jared: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kay Jewelers: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kohl’s: Open 5 a.m.

Lowe’s: Open 6 a.m.

Macy’s: 5 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Marshalls: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Michaels: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Office Depot/OfficeMax: Open 8 a.m.

Old Navy: Midnight to 11 p.m., but hours can vary.

Petco: Varies.

Shoe Carnival: 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Target: 7 a.m to 11 p.m.

T.J. Maxx: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Ulta Beauty: 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walgreens: Regular hours.

Walmart: 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Zales: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.