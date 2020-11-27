Advertisement

Dark and cloudy Black Friday

Cold front hitting us this weekend
Seven day forecast
Seven day forecast
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 5:20 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s going to be a very dark and cloudy Black Friday and that’s because we are expecting a high chance of rain as well as a cold front.

On Friday we’ll start out a little warm and muggy in the upper 60s and we’ll see a high of 84 degrees by the afternoon.

Throughout the day we are expecting a 60 percent chance of rain that will carry on into Saturday.

Now on Saturday things will start to cool down into the mid-60s and we’ll see a 50 percent chance of rain.

For the next few days, we’ll see highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and even into the upper 30s.

We are going to start the month of December nice and cool, but we’ll be seeing some cold nights, so things are starting to cool down.

We’ll see what type of weather winter brings.

