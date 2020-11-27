Advertisement

Early Voting for runoff elections starts this weekend!

A couple of positions on the ballot are for District Five, District Seven, District Eight, and Laredo College Trustee Place Seven.
File photo: Webb County Elections Office
File photo: Webb County Elections Office(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Nov. 27, 2020 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Elections Office continues to remind the public to wear a face cover or consider curbside voting to cast your vote for the upcoming runoff elections.

Early voting starts on Saturday, Nov. 28.

A couple of positions on the ballot are for District Five, District Seven, District Eight, and Laredo College Trustee Place Seven.

Early voting runs all the way until December 8th.

Election Day for the runoff is December 12th.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man denied entry into Nuevo Laredo
Man is denied entry into Nuevo Laredo
Touching moment caught on camera
Local teen goes viral asking stepfather to adopt her
Gamers come out winners on Black Friday
Gamers come out winners on Black Friday
Police searching for woman believed to be tied to theft
Police searching for woman tied to theft
Alejandro Serna, age 22
Police searching for missing Laredo man

Latest News

Fifth grader gives back
Fifth grader gives back with a Texas sized heart
November marks Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
Couple brings attention to Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
Small Business Saturday
Local shops prepare for Small Business Saturday
Hospitalization rate increases
Local hospitalization rate continues to rise
File photo: Best Buy Laredo
Keep your receipts incase of returns!