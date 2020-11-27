Early Voting for runoff elections starts this weekend!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Elections Office continues to remind the public to wear a face cover or consider curbside voting to cast your vote for the upcoming runoff elections.

Early voting starts on Saturday, Nov. 28.

A couple of positions on the ballot are for District Five, District Seven, District Eight, and Laredo College Trustee Place Seven.

Early voting runs all the way until December 8th.

Election Day for the runoff is December 12th.

Copyright 2020 KGNS. All rights reserved.