Families spend holiday at local parks

This local family normally gets together with extended family, but because of the pandemic, they are staying safe.
Published: Nov. 26, 2020 at 6:00 PM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The parks around town were filled with families this Thanksgiving morning...

The Peña family enjoyed some fresh air at North Central Park. They normally get together with extended family, but because of the pandemic, they are staying safe.

”Being out of the house, it’s nice to get outside. We’re preempting the calorie intake.”

They also planned a cozy Thanksgiving meal right at home after their walk in the park.

