Gamers come out winners on Black Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -As the saying goes, “The early bird catches the worm” and on Friday morning we saw several holiday shoppers that hit the stores for Black Friday and came out on top.

Despite the ongoing pandemic, several customers got up bright and early to hit the stores to take advantage of the holiday deals.

Although there were people shopping, this is nothing compared to previous years where we would see hundreds of shoppers line up for weeks from both Laredo and Nuevo Laredo.

The hottest new item of the day that everyone is trying to get their hands on was the PlayStation five.

After several long hours of camping overnight, we spoke to a couple of shoppers that got what they wanted.

Rodolfo Reyes says, now that he has it, he’s going to play all night; meanwhile, Daniel Cuellar who was first in line says, it was worth the wait, but he needs to sleep before he can plug in and get his game on.

Keep in mind, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart are offering several deals throughout the weekend and on Cyber Monday.

Several stores have implemented several new policies to make sure they are keeping with CDC guidelines.

If you are looking to head out to the stores, just make sure to wear your mask and practice social distancing.

